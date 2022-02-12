39 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 39 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35056 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1385484 people were screened for the virus, out of which 39 more were reported positive. As many as 34412 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 371 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.