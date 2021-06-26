39 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :About 39 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26932 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 848096 people were screened for the virus till June 25 out of which 39 more were reported positive.

As many as 25851 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 305 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.