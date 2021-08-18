39 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

About 39 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30792 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :About 39 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30792 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 993417 people were screened for the virus till August 18 out of which 39 more were reported positive.

As many as 29853 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 335 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.