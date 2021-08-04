39 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 39 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson here on Wednesday,a total of 1,383 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs,adding that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 496 ,while 20,661 patients had so far recovered.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 57 patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital and 30 at DHQ Hospital, where as 226 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.