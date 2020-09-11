39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkwa

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Heath department has confirmed on Friday that 39 new positive corona virus cases were reported across the province during the last 24 hour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Heath department has confirmed on Friday that 39 new positive corona virus cases were reported across the province during the last 24 hour.

According to heath department officials, no new deaths were reported keeping the tally at 1,256.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province are 36,862 so far.

Overall 91 more patients been recovered taking the total tally to 34,865 whereas total active cases reported are 741.