39 Outlaws Booked For Assaulting Forest Deptt Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Police have registered a case against 39 individuals for allegedly assaulting five officials of the Forest Department and damaging government property during an operation to retrieve state land in Aesan Wala

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rashid Mahmood, the accused had been illegally occupying 82 acres of state land since 1947.

The incident occurred when a Forest Department team attempted to reclaim the land. The illegal occupants attacked the officials, damaging one tractor and five motorcycles belonging to the department. The officials also sustained injuries.

Despite the resistance, the department successfully retrieved the land. Mahmood Kot police have launched investigations after registering a case against the suspects.

