39 Outlaws Booked For Assaulting Forest Deptt Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Police have registered a case against 39 individuals for allegedly assaulting five officials of the Forest Department and damaging government property during an operation to retrieve state land in Aesan Wala
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Police have registered a case against 39 individuals for allegedly assaulting five officials of the Forest Department and damaging government property during an operation to retrieve state land in Aesan Wala.
According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rashid Mahmood, the accused had been illegally occupying 82 acres of state land since 1947.
The incident occurred when a Forest Department team attempted to reclaim the land. The illegal occupants attacked the officials, damaging one tractor and five motorcycles belonging to the department. The officials also sustained injuries.
Despite the resistance, the department successfully retrieved the land. Mahmood Kot police have launched investigations after registering a case against the suspects.
Recent Stories
2 bills, including Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, introduced in NA
CM Bugti hands over keys of scooties to girl students
Action taken against illegal allotments; Pirzada told NA
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism
Challengers win super over thriller against stars
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad
Vocational training announces admissions in different courses
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 bills, including Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, introduced in NA15 seconds ago
-
CM Bugti hands over keys of scooties to girl students16 seconds ago
-
Action taken against illegal allotments; Pirzada told NA18 seconds ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme3 minutes ago
-
Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism3 minutes ago
-
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad3 minutes ago
-
Vocational training announces admissions in different courses3 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Court Road6 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to solemn tribute to m ..6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development6 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation geared up6 minutes ago