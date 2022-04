39 police personnel promoted as head constable

A badge-pinning ceremony of the promoted cops held at CPO Headquarters on Monday, police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :A badge-pinning ceremony of the promoted cops held at CPO Headquarters on Monday, police spokesman said.

City Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik along with SSP Investigation, SSP Operations, CTO Rawalpindi pinned badges of the rank on as many as 39 promoted cops to head constables in a graceful ceremony.

Those who were promoted to the rank of Head Constable were named as Rizwan Yameen, Muhammad Rameez, Muhammad Nazakat, Irfan Akhtar, Muhammad Shehzad Anwar, Bahlol Ali, Jamil Khan, Minhas Habib, Jahangir Khan Mohsin, Yaseen, Sohail Zia, Mohammad Aslam, Tanveer Hussain, Azhar Hussain, Khurram Wasim, Adnan Ashraf, Sarfraz Hussain, Atif Zahoor, Obaid-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Murtaza, Farrukh Shehzad, Muneeb Tajmal, Naseer Ahmed, Haseeb Ahmed, Tauseef Ahmed, Nadeem Israr, Hasnat Ahmed, Tawfiq Ahmed, Obaid Shah, Taseer Khan, Mohammad Omar, Rizwan Hussain, Ulfat Mehmood, Khurram Abbas, Naeem Akhtar, Imran Zamrud, Asif Mehmood, Wasim Ahmed and Talib Hussain.

CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik congratulated the police officers who have been promoted to the rank of head constable.