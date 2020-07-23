39 POs, 459 suspects, drugs, arms recovered in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Tank Police during crackdown on criminals and outlaws arrested 39 Proclaimed Offenders, 459 suspects and recovered drugs, arms and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesperson while sharing the data of two months of only Mureed Akbar Shaheed Police on Thursday stated that on the direction of District Police Officer Arif Khan police team under the supervision of DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch and SHO Fahim Mumtaz have taken action against anti-social people in the area.

The police arrested 39 POs, 459 suspects and recovered 10 Kalashnikov, 20 pistols, 23 rifles, 10 guns, two hand grenades, 736 cartages and recovered 39 kilogram hashish and 2.5 kilogram heroin from their possession.

DPO Arif Khan said that some anti-social elements want to sabotage the situation of district tank. He warned that no one will be spared and action will be taken who found in illegal activities.