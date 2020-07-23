UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

39 POs, 459 Suspects, Drugs, Arms Recovered In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:01 PM

39 POs, 459 suspects, drugs, arms recovered in Tank

Tank Police during crackdown on criminals and outlaws arrested 39 Proclaimed Offenders, 459 suspects and recovered drugs, arms and ammunition from their possession

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Tank Police during crackdown on criminals and outlaws arrested 39 Proclaimed Offenders, 459 suspects and recovered drugs, arms and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesperson while sharing the data of two months of only Mureed Akbar Shaheed Police on Thursday stated that on the direction of District Police Officer Arif Khan police team under the supervision of DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch and SHO Fahim Mumtaz have taken action against anti-social people in the area.

The police arrested 39 POs, 459 suspects and recovered 10 Kalashnikov, 20 pistols, 23 rifles, 10 guns, two hand grenades, 736 cartages and recovered 39 kilogram hashish and 2.5 kilogram heroin from their possession.

DPO Arif Khan said that some anti-social elements want to sabotage the situation of district tank. He warned that no one will be spared and action will be taken who found in illegal activities.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Drugs Tank Criminals From

Recent Stories

UNGA president due in Pakistan on Monday

7 minutes ago

President says India trying to create issues in CP ..

18 minutes ago

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

26 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

33 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

36 minutes ago

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.