39 POs Among 63 'criminals' Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:27 PM

39 POs among 63 'criminals' arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The district police on Tuesday arrested 63 alleged criminals including 39 proclaimed offenders (POs) and drug-traffickers during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, police teams conducted raids, arrested the alleged criminals and recovered illicit weapons including eight pistols, one gun and one rifle, and registered cases against them.

The police also arrested nine drug-pushers and seized over 13-kg charas and 61 liters of liquor from them.

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested a woman, Maryan Bibi, and seized over 6-kg charas from her. Other drug-pushers were identified as Ghulam Haider, Imran, Ali Ahmed, Inayat, Imran, Sanaullah, Husnain and Umar Zahoor.

