39 POs arrested during operation midnight

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The proclaimed offender staff launched a special midnight operation across the district and arrested 39 proclaimed offenders and 14 court absconders on Thursday night.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the proclaimed offender's staff has initiated a special Midnight operation against criminals.

The team arrested 39 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching and other criminal activities.

The teams also apprehended 14 court absconders during the operation.

Police sources said that the city police officer has directed officers concerned for stern action against criminals and the operation Midnight has been started on the directives of the CPO.

The CPO has directed officers to continue operation Midnight on daily basis.