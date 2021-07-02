UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

39 POs Arrested During Operation Midnight

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:20 PM

39 POs arrested during operation midnight

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The proclaimed offender staff launched a special midnight operation across the district and arrested 39 proclaimed offenders and 14 court absconders on Thursday night.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the proclaimed offender's staff has initiated a special Midnight operation against criminals.

The team arrested 39 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching and other criminal activities.

The teams also apprehended 14 court absconders during the operation.

Police sources said that the city police officer has directed officers concerned for stern action against criminals and the operation Midnight has been started on the directives of the CPO.

The CPO has directed officers to continue operation Midnight on daily basis.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Criminals Court

Recent Stories

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

1 hour ago

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

2 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

3 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.