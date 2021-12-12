39 power pilferers nabbed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 39 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 43,822 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 7,00,000 was imposed on power pilferers and got registered cases against five of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.