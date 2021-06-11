UrduPoint.com
39 Profiteers Fined

Fri 11th June 2021

39 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Special p.rice control magistrates have imposed fine on 39 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the city.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Friday that the price control magistrates inspected 966 shops in 53 markets and bazaars and found 39 shopkeepers involved overcharging and profiteering.

The magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 43,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.

More Stories From Pakistan

