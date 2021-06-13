39 profiteers fined

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 39 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of Faisalabad on Sunday.

A spokesman for the administration said that the price control magistrates inspected more than 1000 shops in 64 markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily use items.

They found 39 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. Therefore, the magistrates imposed a fine of Rs.59,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.