39 Profiteers held during raids

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :District administration arrested 39 shopkeepers on charges of making undue profit during last 24 hours.

According to officials, Special price Control Magistrates raided in different markets across the district to discourage profiteers.

Cases were registered against six shopkeepers.

Similarly, 33 shopkeepers were sent prison after summary trial. The shopkeepers were also fined Rs 229,500. The Price Control Magistrates inspected 764 shops during raids on Saturday.