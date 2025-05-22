39 Rawalpindi cops promoted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) As many as 39 cops of the Rawalpindi Police, including 22 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and 17 head constables were promoted to next grade on Thursday.

The decision to the effect was taken at the meeting of Departmental board chaired by Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa. City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani and SP Legal Rawalpindi Region Abdul Farooq attended the meeting. District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, DPO Chakwal Lt. (Rtd) Ahmed Mohiuddin, DPO Jhelum Tariq Aziz Sindhu and DPO Murree Asif Amin Awan participated through video link.

Those promoted from ASI to the post of Sub-Inspector included Najeebullah, Jamshed Khan, Tanveer Hussain, Shabbir Ahmed, Muhammad Nisar, Muhammad Javed Kausar, Muhammad Salman, Nadeem islam, Fakhar Ayub, Naheed Zahra, Gulshan Baz, Riffaaq Ahmed, Khizr Hayat, Muhammad Shafiq, Rustam Ali, Wajid Naseem, Naveed Iqbal and Habdar Hussain, while Muhammad Iftikhar, Imran Fazal, Akmal Hussain and Tariq Mahmood were given conditional promotions as ASIs subject to completion of their ACRs.

Head constables Faisal Nazir, Khurram Shahzad, Mudassar Muzaffar, Irfan Ishaq, Waqas Ali, Asif Ali Khan, Muhammad Imran Gulshan, Muhammad Arif, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Ahmed Raza Khan, Hasrat Khan, Kamran Fida, Asim Muhammad Akhmat, Ghulam Mujtaba and Muhammad Shakoor Khan were promoted as ASIs. Likewise, Rizwan Afsar and Muhammad Usman were upgraded as ASIs conditional to completion of their ACRs.

RPO Alpa congratulated the promoted officers and said that as per the orders of Inspector General of Punjab, the process of timely promotion of the force would continue.

“All the officers have been promoted to the next rank based on their excellent service record and performance,” he added. He advised the newly promoted officers to perform their duties with more dedication than before, ensuring merit and justice to the citizens.