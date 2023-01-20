UrduPoint.com

39 Retailers Fined For Overcharging In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 06:35 PM

39 retailers fined for overcharging in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 206,000 fine collectively on shopkeepers, found involved in overcharging consumers, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 206,000 fine collectively on shopkeepers, found involved in overcharging consumers, here on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said the price monitoring teams checked prices of consumer items in various bazaars and markets and found dozens of vendors and shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

The price control magistrates also registered cases against three shopkeepers and five merchant shops were sealed for serious nature violations.

They also took action on 29 complaints uploaded on Qeemat App by the DC monitoring squad.

