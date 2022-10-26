UrduPoint.com

39 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 39 shopkeepers from various localities on Wednesday for profiteering, lacking official price list, selling of under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids in bazaars of interior city, Kohat, Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dalzak Road, University Road, G.T. Road, Pajgee Road, Bara Road, Pishtakhara Road, Arbab Road, Hayatabad and other localities and collectively arrested 39 shopkeepers for profiteering, lacking of official price list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions.

The arrested shopkeepers included nanbais (bakers), fruit & vegetable vendours, butchers, milk sellers, grocers and others.

