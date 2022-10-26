39 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, erecting encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration here on Wednesday arrested 39 shopkeepers for profiteering, selling under-weight roti (bread), poor cleanliness conditions and erecting encroachments.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids in the inside city, Kohat Road, Dilazak Road, University Road, Pishtakhara, Hayatabad, Arbab Road, and other localities.

The arrested shopkeepers included vegetable and fruit sellers, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milk sellers, grocers, encroachment mafia and others.

The DC has directed the district administration for consecutive inspection of bazaars and legal proceedings against profiteers and encroachment mafia.