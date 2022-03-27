UrduPoint.com

39 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs.97,500 on 39 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 39 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.97,500 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Faisalabad Fine Price Sunday Market

More Stories From Pakistan

>