39 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering, 5 Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 211,000 fine on 39 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering, and arrested five others over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Monday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Fine was imposed on them and warning was issued to others.

The magistrates also arrested five shopkeepers and sealed their shops over violation of the Price Control Act, he added.

