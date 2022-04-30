39 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 07:36 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed Rs 69,000 fine on 39 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 934 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine on shopkeepers and warned the profiteers that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

