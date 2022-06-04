UrduPoint.com

39 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 07:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 83,000 fine on 39 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Saturday that the magistrates inspected 764 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.

