39 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 71,000 fine on 39 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that magistrates inspected 795 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.

