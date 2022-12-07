39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 61,000 fine on 39 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested one for violating the law in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 61,000 fine on 39 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested one for violating the law in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected 827 shops in different markets and bazaars of city and found 39 of them involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested one shopkeeper and got registered cases against other two over violation of the law, spokesman added.