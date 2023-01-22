39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 105,000 fine on 39 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering, in addition to arresting three others over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Sunday that the magistrates, after receiving 28 complaints against overcharging and overcharging on Qeemat App, checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, fine was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested three shopkeepers and sealed four shops over violation of the Price Control Act, while further action against them was under progress, he added.