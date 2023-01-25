39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 134,500 fine on 39 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering, and arrested five others over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 134,500 fine on 39 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering, and arrested five others over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Wednesday that magistrates, after receiving 22 complaints regarding overcharging, checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers violating the law.

The magistrates imposed fine on them, and to issued warning to others.

The magistrates also sealed seven shops over violation of the Price Control Act, he added.