39 Shops, Restaurants Sealed For Violating Business Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :In an operation under anti-smog campaign, the district administration sealed 39 businesses in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali told the media on Saturday that 10 restaurants and bakeries were sealed in tehsil city, while nine in tehsil Model Town, seven in tehsil Shalimar, 10 in tehsil Raiwind and three bakeries were sealed at Ghazi Road.

He explained that the businesses outlets were operating after 11:00 pm which was the violation of rules. He said that shops could be operated till 10:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and 11:00 pm from Friday to Sunday as per rules.

The DC warned the business operators of the city to observe official timings for businessoperation activities, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them as anti-smogcampaign was effectively underway.

