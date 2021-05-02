39 shops sealed over corona SOPs violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 39 shops and imposed fine of Rs300,000 on various others over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched in last 24 hours.

District administration, police and Rangers launched joint crackdown against violators of SOPs in the city under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood. The team sealed 13 shops in Gulgasht and Suraj Miani road and arrested a violator besides imposing fine on others.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair sealed nine shops including Dubai Shopping Mall where customers were buying clothes inside the closed shops.

On the other hand, District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Moshin checked various passenger vehicles and impounded nine buses over violations of SoPs. The RTA team also imposed fine of Rs40,000 on various other vehicles during the operation.