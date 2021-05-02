UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

39 Shops Sealed Over Corona SOPs Violations

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:00 PM

39 shops sealed over corona SOPs violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 39 shops and imposed fine of Rs300,000 on various others over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched in last 24 hours.

District administration, police and Rangers launched joint crackdown against violators of SOPs in the city under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood. The team sealed 13 shops in Gulgasht and Suraj Miani road and arrested a violator besides imposing fine on others.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair sealed nine shops including Dubai Shopping Mall where customers were buying clothes inside the closed shops.

On the other hand, District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Moshin checked various passenger vehicles and impounded nine buses over violations of SoPs. The RTA team also imposed fine of Rs40,000 on various other vehicles during the operation.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Dubai Fine Vehicles Road RTA Shujabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

12 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

12 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

11 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

11 hours ago

May 31 last date for Punjab University LLB admissi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.