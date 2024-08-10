39 Shops Sealed Over Illegal Gas Decanting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Civil Defence Department has sealed 39 shops on charge of illegal gas decanting across the district during last one week.
Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Saturday that civil defense teams checked various shops and found illegal decanting of gas in LPG cylinders at 39 shops.
Therefore, premises of these shops were sealed in addition to getting cases registered against 28 shopkeepers in addition to removing 6 points for sale of loose petrol and 5 mini petrol stations.
Challans against 18 shopkeepers were also submitted in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate during this period, he added.
