Open Menu

39 Shops Sealed Over Illegal Gas Decanting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM

39 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Civil Defence Department has sealed 39 shops on charge of illegal gas decanting across the district during last one week.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Saturday that civil defense teams checked various shops and found illegal decanting of gas in LPG cylinders at 39 shops.

Therefore, premises of these shops were sealed in addition to getting cases registered against 28 shopkeepers in addition to removing 6 points for sale of loose petrol and 5 mini petrol stations.

Challans against 18 shopkeepers were also submitted in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate during this period, he added.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Sale Gas Mini Court

Recent Stories

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

20 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

53 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan