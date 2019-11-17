UrduPoint.com
39 Shops Sealed Over Non Payment Of Dues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::The district government teams raided various shops of defaulters at general bus stand and sealed 39 shops on Sunday.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kamran Bukhari led the operation as Rs 41.3 million rent of the shops had been pending for months.

The secretary said the influential people had got shops on lease eight years ago from the general bus stand administration and rented them out.

The influential people were collecting rent from shopkeepers and did not pay it to the government.

He said the shops would be leased again and added that legal action would also be taken for recovery of pending dues from defaulters.

The district administration team also launched an operation against encroachments at general bus stand area and seized three trucks of goods. The general bus stand staff, civil defence force and corporation staff participated in the operation.

