39 Smart Police Stations across province near completion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Under the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a safer Punjab, 39 Smart Police Stations across Lahore and the entire province are rapidly progressing towards completion.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that 22 Smart Police Stations in Lahore's densely populated areas have entered the final stages of completion. More than 95% of the civil work for these stations has been completed, and interior decoration and finishing work are progressing swiftly. The three Smart Police Stations in Multan have been fully completed. All Smart Police Stations will function under the Special Initiative Police Station Protocol and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), he added.

Dr. Usman Anwar further mentioned that all Smart Police Stations in Lahore are being built on government land at a lower cost compared to previous constructions, resulting in significant savings for the national exchequer.

Spokesperson for Punjab Police added that the construction of 10 Smart Police Stations on government land will save millions of rupees annually for the national treasury.

Previously, police stations in Sanda, Millat Park, Gujar Pura, Kot Lakhpat, and islam Pura were housed in rented buildings. The spokesperson also mentioned that police stations in Shalimar, Samanabad, Shafiqabad, Shadbagh, and Johar Town were previously paying millions of rupees annually in rent.

The IG Punjab emphasized that the Smart Police Stations in densely populated areas are being constructed on 1 to 2 kanal plots of land.

Punjab Police spokesperson further shared that two Smart Police Stations are being built in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot, while one Smart Police Station is being constructed in Attock, Gujrat, Sahiwal, and Sheikhupura.