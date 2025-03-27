Open Menu

39 Smart Police Stations Across Province Near Completion

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 09:10 PM

39 Smart Police Stations across province near completion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Under the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a safer Punjab, 39 Smart Police Stations across Lahore and the entire province are rapidly progressing towards completion.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that 22 Smart Police Stations in Lahore's densely populated areas have entered the final stages of completion. More than 95% of the civil work for these stations has been completed, and interior decoration and finishing work are progressing swiftly. The three Smart Police Stations in Multan have been fully completed. All Smart Police Stations will function under the Special Initiative Police Station Protocol and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), he added.

Dr. Usman Anwar further mentioned that all Smart Police Stations in Lahore are being built on government land at a lower cost compared to previous constructions, resulting in significant savings for the national exchequer.

Spokesperson for Punjab Police added that the construction of 10 Smart Police Stations on government land will save millions of rupees annually for the national treasury.

Previously, police stations in Sanda, Millat Park, Gujar Pura, Kot Lakhpat, and islam Pura were housed in rented buildings. The spokesperson also mentioned that police stations in Shalimar, Samanabad, Shafiqabad, Shadbagh, and Johar Town were previously paying millions of rupees annually in rent.

The IG Punjab emphasized that the Smart Police Stations in densely populated areas are being constructed on 1 to 2 kanal plots of land.

Punjab Police spokesperson further shared that two Smart Police Stations are being built in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot, while one Smart Police Station is being constructed in Attock, Gujrat, Sahiwal, and Sheikhupura.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

3 hours ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

3 hours ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

4 hours ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

4 hours ago
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

4 hours ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

4 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan