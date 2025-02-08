39 smart police stations across province towards rapid completion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Safe Punjab Vision, 39 smart police stations across the province including Lahore are moving towards rapid completion.

The construction of smart police stations will save crores of rupees to the national exchequer. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that 22 smart police stations are situated in densely populated areas of Lahore are in the final stages of rapid completion. All smart police stations will be functional on Special Initiative Police Stations protocols and SOPs. All smart police stations of Lahore Police are being constructed on government land at a lower cost than in the past.

While giving details, the Punjab police spokesperson said that the ten police stations established in rented buildings of Lahore police were previously paying crores of rupees in rent.

The construction of ten smart police stations on government land will save the national exchequer more than Rs 20.8 million annually.

Police stations such as Sanda, Millat Park, Gujjarpura, Kot Lakhpat, Islampura were previously in rented buildings. Police stations Shalamar, Samanabad, Shafiqabad, Shad Bagh and Johar Town were also previously paying crores of rupees in annual rent. The construction of smart police stations will save the government exchequer more than Rs 4.5 billion.

The IG Punjab said that smart police stations are being built on 1 to 2 kanals of land in densely populated areas. The Punjab police spokesperson further said that 3 smart police stations are being constructed in Multan, 2 each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi and Sialkot, while 1 each in Attock, Gujrat, Sahiwal and Sheikhupura.