39 Trainee Officers Visit Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM

39 trainee officers visit Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A delegation of 39 officers from the 47th Specialized Training Programme currently undergoing training at the Civil Service academy visited Bahawalpur under the leadership of Muhammad Jafar Ali Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq briefed the visiting officers about the historical, geographical, and cultural background of Bahawalpur.

A comprehensive discussion was held regarding future prospects, and the DC also answered questions from the trainee officers.

