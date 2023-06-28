Open Menu

39 Vehicles Impounded, 171 Challaned For Overcharging:

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration launched a crackdown against transporters for charging extra fares and overloading on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,the Secretary Regional Transport Authority Malik Tahir and his team checked various passenger buses and wagons at various roads and bus terminals of the city and imposed a fine of Rs 204,000 to 171 vehicles for overcharging whereas impounded 39 vehicles with various police stations.

Secretary RTA Malik Tahir said that a control room had also been established at General Bus Stand Sargodha for the convenience of the commuters and it was working 24 hours.

He warned that none will be allowed to charge extra fares from the passengers on the occasion of Eid.

