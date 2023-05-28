390 defective streetlights repaired, made functional

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has repaired and made functional 390 defective streetlights in Faisalabad. According to a spokesman of local administration, these lights were made functional in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Jhang Road, Gulfishan Colony, Ayub Research area, Nazar Shah Street, Commissioner Office Road, Serena Hotel Road, Tariq Abad, Harianwala Chowk, Satiana Road near Water and Sanitation Agency Office, Samanabad, Partab Nagar, Islamia Park, Fareed Town, Ali Town, Dhuddiwala, Narwala Chowk, Madina Town, etc.

Streetlights in these areas were defective for a long time. However, on special direction of Divisional Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Silwat Saeed, repair work of defective streetlights was started to add beauty in the city during night hours.

He said that 390 streetlights were repaired and made functional so far in different parts of the city so that the people especially road users, travelers and commuters could enjoy their lights and take benefit from it during night hours, he added.