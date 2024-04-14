39,000 Punjab Schools To Be Upgraded With Rs 50bln
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to upgrade more than 39,000 schools with Rs 50 billion.
Among these schools, 7,000 would be upgraded from elementary to high level, while 32,000 schools would be upgraded from Primary to elementary level.
According to an official document, the elementary schools would be upgraded in next two years, and primary schools in next three years. Updated IT and science labs would also be set up in these schools.
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had announced that delay in delivery of textbooks was not acceptable.
The Punjab School Inspectorate submitted a proposal to form Standardised Matriculation Examination board and run all matters of school education through a central body, which was discussed in a meeting, chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Buner IBO martyr laid to rest in native town5 minutes ago
-
Police conducts search operation in Noor Colony6 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief; announces financial assistance for rain-affected families6 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbassi raises concerns over alleged misuse of relief funds in KPK6 minutes ago
-
Two women die in road accidents16 minutes ago
-
SNGPL imposes Rs 132,000 fine on eight consumers25 minutes ago
-
Quick response of opening Bahrain-Kalam lauded26 minutes ago
-
WAF seeks proper investigation of Farzana Bhatti’s case36 minutes ago
-
Youths arrested during raid at Shisha House36 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security at churches, parks46 minutes ago
-
47 drivers booked for traffic violation in 4 days46 minutes ago
-
PPP leader joins PTI56 minutes ago