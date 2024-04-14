Open Menu

39,000 Punjab Schools To Be Upgraded With Rs 50bln

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

39,000 Punjab schools to be upgraded with Rs 50bln

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to upgrade more than 39,000 schools with Rs 50 billion.

Among these schools, 7,000 would be upgraded from elementary to high level, while 32,000 schools would be upgraded from Primary to elementary level.

According to an official document, the elementary schools would be upgraded in next two years, and primary schools in next three years. Updated IT and science labs would also be set up in these schools.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had announced that delay in delivery of textbooks was not acceptable.

The Punjab School Inspectorate submitted a proposal to form Standardised Matriculation Examination board and run all matters of school education through a central body, which was discussed in a meeting, chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz.

