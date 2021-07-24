UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3904 Voters To Cast Votes On Two Seats In Karachi For AJK Elections On July 25

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

3904 voters to cast votes on two seats in Karachi for AJK elections on July 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 1956 male and 1948 female among total 3904 registered voters in Karachi on two seats LA-34 Jammu-I and LA-40 Kashmir Valley-I, would be facilitated to exercise their right of franchise for the general election of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held on July 25.

A total 30 polling stations have been established in the areas including Soldier Bazar, Tipu Sultan, Zaman Town, Shah Faisal Coloney, Sharafi Goth, Bin Qasim, Steel Town, Gadap City, Jauharabad, Peerabad and other areas of all seven districts of the metropolis to facilitate the voters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the refugees from Azad Jammu and Kashmir Valley settled across Pakistan including Karachi are begin provided opportunities to exercise their right of vote. These refugees are going to elect 12 members of the AJK's Legislative Assembly on July 25.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Pakistan Vote Male Bin Qasim Gadap Shah Faisal Azad Jammu And Kashmir July All From Refugee Election 2018

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

3 minutes ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

33 minutes ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

48 minutes ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

4 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.