3904 voters to cast votes on two seats in Karachi for AJK elections on July 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 1956 male and 1948 female among total 3904 registered voters in Karachi on two seats LA-34 Jammu-I and LA-40 Kashmir Valley-I, would be facilitated to exercise their right of franchise for the general election of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held on July 25.

A total 30 polling stations have been established in the areas including Soldier Bazar, Tipu Sultan, Zaman Town, Shah Faisal Coloney, Sharafi Goth, Bin Qasim, Steel Town, Gadap City, Jauharabad, Peerabad and other areas of all seven districts of the metropolis to facilitate the voters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the refugees from Azad Jammu and Kashmir Valley settled across Pakistan including Karachi are begin provided opportunities to exercise their right of vote. These refugees are going to elect 12 members of the AJK's Legislative Assembly on July 25.