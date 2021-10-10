UrduPoint.com

3,907,086 Challans Issued To HTVs Drivers During FY 2019-2020 & 2020-2021

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 3,907,086 challans were issued to the drivers of Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) with a fine amount of Rs. 1,760,160,890 during the financial years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, in the area of Motorway M-2 (Islamabad-Lahore) and National Highway N-5 (Islamabad-Lahore) GT Road.

According to Ministry of Communications, a total of 9,37,577 challans were issued against lane violations and 1,21,148 challans were issued against the use of unauthorized fancy/ improper lights to the drivers of HTVs.

Furthermore, stern implementation of the law was also exercised through utilization of all enforcement tools including impounding of vehicles, initiation of legal proceedings and cancellation/ suspension of route permit / driving license. Besides, strict enforcement, regular briefing of the road users/ general public was also being carried out through on-road briefing officers and Zonal /Sector mobile education Units (MEUs) for their through sensitization.

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) is an esteemed department with its core responsibilities to maintain the free flow of traffic in its area of responsibility, provision of prompt help to the commuters in distress and enforcement of laws and justice against traffic violations with the aim to save precious lives of road users.

In this regard, special campaigns were regularly being launched against careless driving, lane violations use of un-authorized /improper lights and wrong side overtaking.

Moreover, a comprehensive briefing and enforcement campaign was also launched against the use of unauthorized, improper and HID lights during the fiscal years 2020-2021.

As far as lane violations by HTVs was concerned, special focus was being made to curb this major violation and regular enforcement campaign against into the subject matter is in process.

Coordination for effective liaison amongst all stake holders NHMP, National Highway Authority (NHA), Local Police, District Municipal Administration, Emergency Service providers etc. was being ensured to provide the best services to the road users and to ensure their safety.

