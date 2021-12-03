391 more tested positive, 8 died during last 24 hours

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 12, 114 with 391 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 08 more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 12, 114 with 391 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 08 more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours.

All 08 corona patients died in the hospital during past 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by Punjab.

All 08 deaths were occurred in the hospital during last 24 hours.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 14 percent, Peshawar 16 percent, Islamabad 14 percent and Sargodha 13 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Multan 40 percent, Swabi 22 percent, Sargodha 20 percent and Islamabad 11 percent.

Around 99 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Some 464,57 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 143, 59 in Sindh, 170,85 in Punjab, 8,108 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,539 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1, 867 in Balochistan, 254 in GB, and 242 in AJK.

Around 1,245,155 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,286,022 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,570, Balochistan 33,491, GB 10,413, ICT 10,7811, KP 180,194, Punjab 443,310and Sindh 476,233.

About 28,753 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,622 have perished in Sindh, 130, 31 had died in Punjab so far, with 03 deaths occurred in hospital during past 24 hours.

Around 5,855 in KP where 04 of them died in hospital on Thursday, 957 in ICT with one died in hospital during last 24 hours, Balochistan 360, GB 186, AJK 742.

A total of 22,118, 750 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 930 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.