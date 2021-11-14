UrduPoint.com

391 Peddlers Arrested, 145Kg Hashish Recovered: CCPO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbass Ahsan here Sunday directed police officials to accelerate crackdown against drug sellers and stressed for holding of awareness campaigns in educational institutes to inform students against use of narcotics.

Talking to media men at his office, the CCPO informed that the city police in a crackdown against drug peddlers have arrested at least 391 suspects during lastweek from different areas of the city.

He said police also recovered 145Kg of hashish, 10Kg of opium, 7Kg of ice-drug, 6Kg heroin and dozens of bottles of liquor from the possessions of the arrested. He said the suspects were included in drug selling and supplying drugs to specific customers.

