3910 COVID-19 patients fully recovered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 3910 COVID-19 patients out of 4459 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of coronavirus on March,09 while 485 patients were still under treatment at isolation centers or in home isolation and 60 had succumbed to the contagion.

According to official figures received by APP here on Tuesday,as many as 32026 COVID-19 tests had so far been conducted in the district till August 03,out of them 4459 cases were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive while 27507 tested negative.