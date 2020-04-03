3.910 Kg Hashish, weapons seized, 4 arrested:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman on Friday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' team of Bhalwal city police station have conducted raids at various place and arrested 04 accused recovering 3.

910 kilograms hashish and two 12 bore Gun from them.

They were included Liaquat Ali, Ramzan, Adil and Amir Shahzad. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.