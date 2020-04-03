UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3.910 Kg Hashish, Weapons Seized, 4 Arrested:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:48 PM

3.910 Kg Hashish, weapons seized, 4 arrested:

Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman on Friday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' team of Bhalwal city police station have conducted raids at various place and arrested 04 accused recovering 3.

910 kilograms hashish and two 12 bore Gun from them.

They were included Liaquat Ali, Ramzan, Adil and Amir Shahzad. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bhalwal Criminals From

Recent Stories

Yandex to Run COVID-19 Tests on Staff as Part of T ..

3 minutes ago

UK reports record 684 COVID-19 new deaths in 24 ho ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Excise Dept recovers Rs. 59776 m in terms of ..

3 minutes ago

PTI leader eulogizes Prime Minister's efforts for ..

3 minutes ago

Campaign against locusts showing good results: Sec ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese company donates masks, protective suits

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.