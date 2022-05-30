391,317 bags of flour sold out

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :As many as 391,317 bags of 10-kg flour had been sold out at a rate of 490 per bag during the last four days in the division.

Commissioner Zahid Hussain said here Monday that 1,795 sales points had been set up in four districts- Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.

He said that 296,102 bags of 10-kg had been sold out at government price in district Faisalabad, 23,936 in Toba Tek Singh, 43,586 in Jhand and 23,693 bags had been sold out in Chiniot.

He said 20-kg flour bags were available at the rate of Rs 980 per bag and 15-kg fine flour atthe rate of Rs 1,050 to 1,070.

He said wheat was being sold at the rate of Rs 2,460 per mound (40-kg) in the division.