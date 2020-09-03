UrduPoint.com
392 Criminals Arrested Last Month

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:40 PM

392 criminals arrested last month

FAISALABAD, Sept 03 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Patrolling police have arrested 392 criminals including 51 proclaimed offenders and seven court absconders during last month.

Providing details here Thursday, SSP Patrolling police Faisalabad Region Ch Farooq Ahmed Hundal said that patrolling police also recovered illicit weapons including 8 Kalashnikovs, 4 rifles, 20 pistols, 1 gun, 1 carbine and narcotics from the arrested accused.

Police also took legal action against 63 drivers for over speeding besides helping 2851 peopleduring same period.

