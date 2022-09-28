392 more dengue cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Health Department on Wednesday confirmed around 392 more dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the figure 175 cases were reported in Peshawar, 95 in Mardan, 55 in Khyber, and 12 new cases were reported from Charsadda.

The total number of dengue cases across the province have been reached 7350, the number of active 1478, and a total number of 5865 people recovered from dengue fever.

The Health Department confirmed the hospitalization of 42 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours with overall 97 patients in hospitals for treatment.

The Health Department has set up isolation wards for Dengue patients in Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, and other districts hospitals across the province.

The Health Department has confirmed the death of 7 people from dengue fever so far.

As many as 12 places including Ganj, Badhabir, Khazana, Tehkal, Hasan Garhi, Phandu, Matni, and Safid Dheri have beendeclared dengue hot spot zones and an anti-dengue fumigation campaign has started to eliminate larva breeding and spreading.