UrduPoint.com

392 More Dengue Cases Reported In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

392 more dengue cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Health Department on Wednesday confirmed around 392 more dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the figure 175 cases were reported in Peshawar, 95 in Mardan, 55 in Khyber, and 12 new cases were reported from Charsadda.

The total number of dengue cases across the province have been reached 7350, the number of active 1478, and a total number of 5865 people recovered from dengue fever.

The Health Department confirmed the hospitalization of 42 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours with overall 97 patients in hospitals for treatment.

The Health Department has set up isolation wards for Dengue patients in Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, and other districts hospitals across the province.

The Health Department has confirmed the death of 7 people from dengue fever so far.

As many as 12 places including Ganj, Badhabir, Khazana, Tehkal, Hasan Garhi, Phandu, Matni, and Safid Dheri have beendeclared dengue hot spot zones and an anti-dengue fumigation campaign has started to eliminate larva breeding and spreading.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Mardan Reading Charsadda From

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

2 hours ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

2 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.