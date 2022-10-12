392 new dengue cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Health Department on Wednesday confirmed 392 more dengue fever cases in the last 24 hours across the province.

According to report 180 new cases reported from Peshawar, 89 from Mardan, 20 from Swabi and 29 from Kohat.

Two more deaths have been reported, raising the mortalities from the mosquito-borne diseases to 12 in the province.

Overall 26 new patients have been admitted in different hospitals in the last 24 hours and presently 89 dengue patients are under treatment .

The number of active dengue cases across the province has reached 2469 with a total of 12460 cases reported so far.

As many as 9979 patients have recovered from dengue fever.