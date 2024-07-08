Open Menu

392 POs Arrested In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

392 POs arrested in June

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Sargodha police held 392 proclaimed offenders and 288 criminals during the last June across the District.

According to the press release issued here on Monday,the teams conducted above 200 raids and recovered valuables worth in 185.7 millions of rupees from their possessions.

Police also registered 174 cases against illegal weapon holders,besides recovering of four kalashnikovs, 18 rifles, 22 guns, 134 pistols and 571 bullets from them.

Police busted 18 dacoits gangs as well as 138 drug pushers were also arrested,besides recovering 41.231 kg charas, 220 liters wine, 3300 liters of liquor and two working distilleries.

Police said that crackdowns against law violators would continue on daily basis.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha June Criminals From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

10 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 days ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

2 days ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

2 days ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

2 days ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan