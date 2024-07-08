392 POs arrested in June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Sargodha police held 392 proclaimed offenders and 288 criminals during the last June across the District.

According to the press release issued here on Monday,the teams conducted above 200 raids and recovered valuables worth in 185.7 millions of rupees from their possessions.

Police also registered 174 cases against illegal weapon holders,besides recovering of four kalashnikovs, 18 rifles, 22 guns, 134 pistols and 571 bullets from them.

Police busted 18 dacoits gangs as well as 138 drug pushers were also arrested,besides recovering 41.231 kg charas, 220 liters wine, 3300 liters of liquor and two working distilleries.

Police said that crackdowns against law violators would continue on daily basis.