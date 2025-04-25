3926 Challan Tickets Issued To Violators
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:57 PM
City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued a total of 3,926 challan tickets for violations of traffic rules. The crackdown was part of ongoing drive to ensure road safety and discipline across the city
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued a total of 3,926 challan tickets for violations of traffic rules. The crackdown was part of ongoing drive to ensure road safety and discipline across the city.
According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima, Traffic police issued 4,673 driving licenses and provided other related services to citizens.
While, 859 challan tickets were issued to drivers operating vehicles without licenses and 781 challan tickets were given to motorcycle riders who were not wearing helmets. A total of 749 challan ticket were issued to drivers without number plates.
Similarly, 508 challan tickets were issued for reckless driving. 263 challan were handed out to drivers causing disruptions to traffic flow. 188 challan tickets were issued for not following lane discipline.
150 challan tickets were issued for vehicles with tinted windows, violating regulations. CTO stated that 116 challan tickets were issued to underage drivers.
CTO informed that 103 challan ticket were given to drivers operating vehicles without registration and 100 challan ticket were issued to drivers of vehicles lacking route permits. Beenish Fatima told that 51 challan ticket were handed out to Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers without fitness certificates and 39 challan ticket were issued for violations of one-way traffic rules. 31 challan ticket were given for signal violation. Another 31 challan ticket were issued for wrong parking. 14 challan ticket were issued for vehicles emitting excessive smoke over the last two weeks.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima urged Citizens to follow traffic rules to avoid penalties and ensure road safety.
Recent Stories
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement
3926 challan tickets issued to violators
Kite seller held in Sialkot
Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered
PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 points
Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM3 minutes ago
-
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera3 minutes ago
-
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement3 minutes ago
-
3926 challan tickets issued to violators3 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held in Sialkot16 minutes ago
-
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered17 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters22 minutes ago
-
India to be given befitting response to any misadventure; youth urged to register for PM laptop sche ..22 minutes ago
-
PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals35 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses satisfaction over reduction in annual SPI rate22 minutes ago
-
Labourer falls into kiln, critically injured22 minutes ago