3926 challan tickets issued to violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued a total of 3,926 challan tickets for violations of traffic rules. The crackdown was part of ongoing drive to ensure road safety and discipline across the city.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima, Traffic police issued 4,673 driving licenses and provided other related services to citizens.

While, 859 challan tickets were issued to drivers operating vehicles without licenses and 781 challan tickets were given to motorcycle riders who were not wearing helmets. A total of 749 challan ticket were issued to drivers without number plates.

Similarly, 508 challan tickets were issued for reckless driving. 263 challan were handed out to drivers causing disruptions to traffic flow. 188 challan tickets were issued for not following lane discipline.

150 challan tickets were issued for vehicles with tinted windows, violating regulations. CTO stated that 116 challan tickets were issued to underage drivers.

CTO informed that 103 challan ticket were given to drivers operating vehicles without registration and 100 challan ticket were issued to drivers of vehicles lacking route permits. Beenish Fatima told that 51 challan ticket were handed out to Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers without fitness certificates and 39 challan ticket were issued for violations of one-way traffic rules. 31 challan ticket were given for signal violation. Another 31 challan ticket were issued for wrong parking. 14 challan ticket were issued for vehicles emitting excessive smoke over the last two weeks.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima urged Citizens to follow traffic rules to avoid penalties and ensure road safety.