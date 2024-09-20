3,928 Arrested For Tenancy Act Violation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Police is actively enforcing the Tenancy Act through the effective use of tenant registration software. This year 2,371 cases have been registered for violations of the Tenancy Act, leading to the arrest of 3,928 suspects.
This was stated by a spokesman for Lahore police in a statement issued here on Friday. More than 535,500 individuals’ records have been checked using the tenant registration software this year. During these checks, 380 individuals with criminal records were identified. Additionally, the registration of 9,713 private employees has been completed, resulting in the discovery of criminal records for 33 of them.
The CCPO Lahore emphasized that it is the responsibility of both landlords and tenants to register in the police tenant registration system.
He said that this system is assisting in the documentation of tenants and private employees within police records. He stated that the tenant registration system is tightening the net around offenders. He instructed SHOs to ensure landlords in their areas register tenants using the police app "Tenant Registration."
The CCPO highlighted the role of modern technology in bringing recorded criminals under the law. He reaffirmed the commitment for making the provincial capital crime-free, stating that actions against violators of government SOPs are being expedited.
