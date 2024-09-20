Open Menu

3,928 Arrested For Tenancy Act Violation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

3,928 arrested for Tenancy Act violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Police is actively enforcing the Tenancy Act through the effective use of tenant registration software. This year 2,371 cases have been registered for violations of the Tenancy Act, leading to the arrest of 3,928 suspects.

This was stated by a spokesman for Lahore police in a statement issued here on Friday. More than 535,500 individuals’ records have been checked using the tenant registration software this year. During these checks, 380 individuals with criminal records were identified. Additionally, the registration of 9,713 private employees has been completed, resulting in the discovery of criminal records for 33 of them.

The CCPO Lahore emphasized that it is the responsibility of both landlords and tenants to register in the police tenant registration system.

He said that this system is assisting in the documentation of tenants and private employees within police records. He stated that the tenant registration system is tightening the net around offenders. He instructed SHOs to ensure landlords in their areas register tenants using the police app "Tenant Registration."

The CCPO highlighted the role of modern technology in bringing recorded criminals under the law. He reaffirmed the commitment for making the provincial capital crime-free, stating that actions against violators of government SOPs are being expedited.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Criminals Government

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

4 minutes ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

7 minutes ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

7 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

9 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

24 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan