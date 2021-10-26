392bln saplings planted under 10-BTTAP across KP in two years: Assembly told

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that under the 10-billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Program (10-BTTAP) the forest department had planted as many as 392 billion saplings across the province during the last two-year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that under the 10-billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Program (10-BTTAP) the forest department had planted as many as 392 billion saplings across the province during the last two-year.

It was informed that 94.31 million saplings were planted through plantation drives, 18.79 million saplings under sowing the seeds method, 18.82 saplings through natural growth and 91.15 million through form forestry.

Responding to a question of JI MPA Siraj ur Din, during the Question Hour in the Provincial Assembly session, KP Labor Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that a "Nighaban Force" has been raised to take care of the newly planted saplings and plants.

Responding to a question of PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai and JI Hafiz Hassam ud Din, the provincial Minister for Auqaf and Hajj Wazir Zahoor told the House that during the financial year 2020-21 the provincial government allocated Rs 10 million for renovation, repairing and improvement of seminaries in the merged districts, adding that Rs 5 million was released immediately but until date no penny was spent.

Regarding solarization of mosques in the merged districts, he said that the government had allocated Rs 500 million and equal funds would be utilized in all the merged districts.

He further said that in past the Auqaf department was given Rs 250 million funds however the PTI government increased it to Rs 5 billion while Rs 750 million were allocated for award of scholarships to seminary students.